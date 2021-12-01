Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €245.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €245.00 ($278.41) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €0.36 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €192.44 ($218.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,342 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €204.70. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

