Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

