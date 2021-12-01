ALLY (ALY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,748.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $17,748.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

