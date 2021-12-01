Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 77.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.