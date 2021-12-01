Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $50.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,888.32. 16,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,963. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,855.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,688.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

