Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $286,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,879.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,855.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,688.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

