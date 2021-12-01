Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

ASGTF stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

ASGTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities started coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

