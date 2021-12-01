Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in November

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

