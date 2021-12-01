ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Up 59.0% in November

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the October 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock worth $4,235,602 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXO opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.07.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

