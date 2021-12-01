Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $397,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,419.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,415.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

