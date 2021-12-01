Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $222.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.49. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

