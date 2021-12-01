Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 605,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,075,368 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,735 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

