American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:AAT opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
