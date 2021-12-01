American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AAT opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

