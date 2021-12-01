American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.