American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$3.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.28. The company has a market cap of C$309.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$4.84.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.