American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMLM stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.