American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMLM stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.
About American Lithium Minerals
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.