American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

