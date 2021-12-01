American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

Shares of AMSC opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

