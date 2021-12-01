American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVCT opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

