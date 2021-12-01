Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

