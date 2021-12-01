Analysts Anticipate Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADV. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

ADV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 704,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

