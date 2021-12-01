Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.18. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 352.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,439. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $965.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $6,700,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

