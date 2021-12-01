Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.