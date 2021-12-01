Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.87 Million

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $345.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.01 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $335.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 2,162,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,283. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. State Street Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.