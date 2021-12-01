Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $345.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.01 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $335.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 2,162,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,283. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. State Street Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

