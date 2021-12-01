Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.46) to ($4.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.28. 8,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

