Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BFST stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

