Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Covanta stock remained flat at $$20.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,180,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,122,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,195,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,792,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.