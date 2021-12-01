Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $209.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.90 million and the lowest is $198.40 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 972.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $454.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $465.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $498.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.