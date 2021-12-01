Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of IMTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 1,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99. Immatics has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immatics by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Immatics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

