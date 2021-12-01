Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.28. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $115.53. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.66. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

