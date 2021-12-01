Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $359.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.75 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $455.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 838,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.