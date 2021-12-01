Analysts Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NSA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

