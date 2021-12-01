Analysts Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target at $14.33

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,756. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.