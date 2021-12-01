Analysts Set Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target at $54.00

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,847. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Avient has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

