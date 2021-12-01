Analysts Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $47.83

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

BASE traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 589,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,421. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

