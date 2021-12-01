Analysts Set Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) PT at $8.80

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $680.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -1.25.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.73 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.