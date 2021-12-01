Analysts Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) PT at GBX 634.17

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 502 ($6.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 499.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 485.86. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

