Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Price Target at C$11.72

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of WELL stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.31. 1,712,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.33. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

