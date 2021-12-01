Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Serco Group (SRP)

Serco Group (LON: SRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – Serco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

