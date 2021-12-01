Analyzing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 2.78 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.59 Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 19.89

Whiting Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20 Whiting Petroleum 0 3 5 0 2.63

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $58.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $74.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.12%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

