Analyzing First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and First United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.64 $73.45 million $1.35 11.13 First United $76.78 million 1.61 $13.84 million $2.53 7.38

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. First United has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 32.22% 11.87% 1.39% First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23%

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats First United on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

