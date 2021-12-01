Analyzing Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.54 $32.82 million $1.55 31.36

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 6.33% 26.54% 14.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyundai Motor and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.74%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Hyundai Motor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

