Angela S. Lalor Sells 37,513 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $321.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.