Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 474 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.