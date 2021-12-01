Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANNX. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.43. Annexon has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at $189,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

