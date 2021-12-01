Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ATEX opened at $60.16 on Monday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

