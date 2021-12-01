Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.47 and its 200-day moving average is $391.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

