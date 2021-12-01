Anyswap Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $299.34 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $16.06 or 0.00028021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00094942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.99 or 0.08040083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.22 or 1.00838336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.