Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.