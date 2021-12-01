Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 458,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of APEN opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

